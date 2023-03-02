Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HDV. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,084,000 after buying an additional 3,781,606 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7,137.7% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,433,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386,429 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 782.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,651,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,838 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 110.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,918,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $293,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,630,000.

Shares of HDV opened at $100.60 on Thursday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $91.24 and a twelve month high of $110.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.83.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

