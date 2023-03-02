Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup in the third quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 121.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 149.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 50.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $2,123,948.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,651,031.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 44,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $2,497,338.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,720,283.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $2,123,948.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,651,031.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Campbell Soup Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:CPB opened at $51.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $41.72 and a 12 month high of $57.78. The company has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.81.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.16. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup to $53.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Campbell Soup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.09.

About Campbell Soup

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.