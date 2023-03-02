Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Purchases 724 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UL. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Unilever by 204.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Unilever by 667.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $49.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.70 and a 200 day moving average of $48.08. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $42.44 and a 52 week high of $52.34.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.4569 dividend. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UL. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Unilever Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Featured Articles

