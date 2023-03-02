Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Lowers Position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned 0.05% of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of REMX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 2,692.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 437.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Trading Up 2.7 %

REMX stock opened at $87.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.57. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 52-week low of $74.36 and a 52-week high of $127.50.

