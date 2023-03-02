Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $545,000 Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) by 60.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3,477.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 8,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

SGOV stock opened at $100.16 on Thursday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $99.96 and a 52 week high of $100.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.25 and its 200 day moving average is $100.21.

