Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Decreases Holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the third quarter valued at $107,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 17,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 66,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NXTG opened at $65.92 on Thursday. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 1 year low of $53.16 and a 1 year high of $77.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.31.

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.197 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%.

