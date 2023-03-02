American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Issues Earnings Results

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.29), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $480.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.43 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 3.74%. American Woodmark’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $52.61 on Thursday. American Woodmark has a 12 month low of $40.70 and a 12 month high of $60.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $874.38 million, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.32.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Woodmark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.
American Woodmark Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. The company was founded by William F. Brandt, Jr., Richard Al Graber, Jeffrey S. Holcomb and Donald P. Mathias in 1980 and is headquartered in Winchester, VA.
