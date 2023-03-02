American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of American Software from $29.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of American Software from $23.00 to $21.50 in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

American Software Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMSWA opened at $13.59 on Monday. American Software has a one year low of $12.89 and a one year high of $22.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.53 million, a P/E ratio of 42.78 and a beta of 0.80.

American Software Announces Dividend

American Software ( NASDAQ:AMSWA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $31.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.00 million. American Software had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 8.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Software will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. American Software’s payout ratio is currently 137.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Software

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in American Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of American Software during the first quarter valued at $37,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of American Software by 323.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in American Software by 777.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in American Software by 418.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,974 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Software

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

