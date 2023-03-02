American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The apparel retailer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 2.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $14.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.52. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $9.46 and a 1 year high of $20.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 33,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $537,935.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 171,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,848.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 70,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $1,185,212.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 140,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,372,399.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 33,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $537,935.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,848.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several brokerages have recently commented on AEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen lifted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.08.
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.
