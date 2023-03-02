Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Upgraded by Roth Capital to Neutral

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $44.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMRC. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $76.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameresco to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Roth Mkm raised shares of Ameresco from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameresco currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $66.29.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Ameresco Trading Up 6.2 %

NYSE AMRC opened at $46.69 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.26 and a 200 day moving average of $61.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.10. Ameresco has a 1 year low of $40.73 and a 1 year high of $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameresco

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $331.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.63 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ameresco will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameresco by 1,878.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Ameresco by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 57.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameresco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.