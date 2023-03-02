Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.80-$1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.45-$1.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.53 billion. Ameresco also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.
Ameresco Trading Up 6.2 %
AMRC opened at $46.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.74. Ameresco has a one year low of $40.73 and a one year high of $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.27.
Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $331.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.63 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameresco will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ameresco by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,141,000 after purchasing an additional 17,857 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ameresco by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 5,927 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Ameresco by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ameresco by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $187,241,000 after purchasing an additional 72,667 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Ameresco by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.50% of the company’s stock.
Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.
