Alvarium Tiedemann (NASDAQ:ALTI) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.49

Alvarium Tiedemann Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.49 and traded as high as $9.32. Alvarium Tiedemann shares last traded at $9.30, with a volume of 29,099 shares traded.

Alvarium Tiedemann Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.54.

Insider Transactions at Alvarium Tiedemann

In related news, Director Peter Yu purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $237,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,459,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,363,274. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bertrand P. Grabowski sold 12,500 shares of Alvarium Tiedemann stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $118,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter Yu acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $237,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,459,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,363,274. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 148,166 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,127 over the last three months. Company insiders own 61.04% of the company’s stock.

Alvarium Tiedemann Company Profile

