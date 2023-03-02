Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $469.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Altra Industrial Motion Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of AIMC traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.70. 1,730,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,868. Altra Industrial Motion has a 1 year low of $32.18 and a 1 year high of $61.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.70 and its 200-day moving average is $51.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.56%.

AIMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Altra Industrial Motion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com cut Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIMC. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 447.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 27,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 22,287 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 12,371 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,371,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,388,000 after purchasing an additional 149,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,982,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,880,000 after purchasing an additional 67,144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the design, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion controls. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies, and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses on the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, and gears.

