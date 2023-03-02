Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Insider Sells $161,325.00 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) insider Raoul Maitra sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total value of $161,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,165.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Altair Engineering Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ALTR stock opened at $64.70 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.79. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.17 and a 1-year high of $68.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of -111.55, a P/E/G ratio of 77.31 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Altair Engineering from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded Altair Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Altair Engineering from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altair Engineering currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 293,045 shares of the software’s stock valued at $13,325,000 after purchasing an additional 67,386 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 17,384 shares of the software’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 48,058 shares of the software’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 12,294 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 141,894 shares of the software’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after acquiring an additional 38,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,468 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing, and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products, as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

