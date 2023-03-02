Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Insider Sells $161,325.00 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) insider Raoul Maitra sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total value of $161,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,165.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Altair Engineering Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of ALTR stock opened at $64.70 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.79. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.17 and a 1-year high of $68.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of -111.55, a P/E/G ratio of 77.31 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.35.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ALTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Altair Engineering from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded Altair Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Altair Engineering from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altair Engineering currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.33.
Altair Engineering Company Profile
Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing, and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products, as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.
