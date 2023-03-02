AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 20,654 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,654 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HWC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 279.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Hancock Whitney from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.33.

Insider Activity at Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Stock Down 0.5 %

In related news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 6,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $334,551.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HWC opened at $48.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1 year low of $41.62 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.35.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 35.69%. The firm had revenue of $375.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.06%.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

