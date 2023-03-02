AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,427 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,073 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WU. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Western Union by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 285,550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,703,000 after acquiring an additional 98,426 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Western Union by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Western Union by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 119,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Union in the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Western Union by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 48,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Union Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of WU stock opened at $12.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.87. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 151.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%. Western Union’s payout ratio is 40.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on WU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Western Union from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on Western Union from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.30.

About Western Union



The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Featured Articles

