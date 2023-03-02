AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAA. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 228.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 62.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $176.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $178.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.85.

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $41,848.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,319.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 975 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $150,003.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,176,642.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 269 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $41,848.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,319.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,383 shares of company stock valued at $528,613 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $155.58 on Thursday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $141.13 and a one year high of $217.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.77.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.61). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 31.51%. The company had revenue of $527.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a $1.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.00%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Featured Stories

