AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 472.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,970 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 2.9% during the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 4,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 0.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 4.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 96.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Casella Waste Systems

In other Casella Waste Systems news, VP Shelley E. Sayward sold 494 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $37,371.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Casella Waste Systems news, VP Shelley E. Sayward sold 494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $37,371.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Ligon sold 1,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total transaction of $106,429.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,767.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,153 over the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Casella Waste Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CWST opened at $77.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 75.50, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.90 and a 1-year high of $92.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.16 and its 200-day moving average is $80.42.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.06). Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $272.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.25.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

