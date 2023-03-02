AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,692 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 29,032 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,689 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 8,265 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,990,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $612,282,000 after acquiring an additional 190,797 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 137,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 12,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GNTX shares. TheStreet raised Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Gentex Trading Down 0.8 %

Gentex Dividend Announcement

GNTX stock opened at $28.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.33. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $23.28 and a 1-year high of $31.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Insider Transactions at Gentex

In other news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,895 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $279,929.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 20,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,650.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 6,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $199,349.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,803.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $279,929.55. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 20,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,650.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,401 shares of company stock valued at $1,014,903. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Gentex

(Get Rating)

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

