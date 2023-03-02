AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 98.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 23.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 592,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,515,000 after purchasing an additional 111,617 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.9% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 522.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,266,000 after purchasing an additional 42,491 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 204.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 10,659 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 54.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 303,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,464,000 after acquiring an additional 106,930 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $353.35 on Thursday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $230.44 and a 52 week high of $361.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $295.45. The firm has a market cap of $45.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.31. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PH. Mizuho boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $334.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $417.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $403.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.46.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total value of $2,041,147.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,915.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total transaction of $2,041,147.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,915.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total value of $537,152.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,454 shares of company stock valued at $21,706,490 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

See Also

