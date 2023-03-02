AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,378 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Arcosa worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACA. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 8.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 7.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 56.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 9,338 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 5,137 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcosa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ACA opened at $61.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.23 and a 200 day moving average of $58.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.55. Arcosa, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.52 and a 12-month high of $65.80.

Arcosa Dividend Announcement

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $500.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.65 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is currently 3.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arcosa news, CAO Mary E. Henderson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.46, for a total value of $350,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,315 shares in the company, valued at $2,181,434.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Arcosa from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens lowered shares of Arcosa from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Arcosa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

See Also

