AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 74,649 Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) by 111.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,649 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on AQN shares. National Bank Financial cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Bank of America raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Desjardins lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.08.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Down 1.2 %

Algonquin Power & Utilities Profile

Shares of NYSE:AQN opened at $7.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.21 and its 200-day moving average is $9.53. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $16.01.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

