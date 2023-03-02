AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 14,702 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 256.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,445 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,702 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SSD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 26.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,720,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,066,000 after acquiring an additional 355,069 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 9.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,083,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,186,000 after purchasing an additional 180,856 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 631.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 201,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,257,000 after purchasing an additional 173,823 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 393.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 181,927 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,263,000 after purchasing an additional 145,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the third quarter worth $10,114,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Simpson Manufacturing Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SSD opened at $108.42 on Thursday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.25 and a 12 month high of $121.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.22.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.24. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $475.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 13.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total transaction of $96,336.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 278 shares in the company, valued at $29,757.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $168,855.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,126,703.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Andrasick sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total transaction of $96,336.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 278 shares in the company, valued at $29,757.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,900 shares of company stock worth $515,191 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

