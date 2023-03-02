Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Shares Sold by Empyrean Capital Partners LP

Empyrean Capital Partners LP trimmed its position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,300,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP owned about 0.33% of Alamos Gold worth $9,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 41,811,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $309,824,000 after acquiring an additional 124,501 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,820,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,950,000 after acquiring an additional 169,096 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,624,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,563,000 after acquiring an additional 446,911 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,450,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,019,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,233,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,776,000 after acquiring an additional 334,176 shares during the last quarter. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AGI traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.30. The stock had a trading volume of 888,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,400,240. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $11.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.63 and its 200-day moving average is $9.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.05.

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Rating ) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $231.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alamos Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

