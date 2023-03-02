Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Hits New 12-Month High at $186.09

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $186.09 and last traded at $185.28, with a volume of 12620 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $184.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Alamo Group from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

Alamo Group Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.98.

Alamo Group Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Alamo Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 17th. This is a boost from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.30%.

In other news, VP Janet S. Pollock sold 150 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.40, for a total value of $27,060.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,122.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alamo Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Alamo Group by 277.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 278,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,384,000 after acquiring an additional 204,507 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Alamo Group by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 678,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,065,000 after acquiring an additional 53,730 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Alamo Group by 317.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,952,000 after acquiring an additional 45,416 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Alamo Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,479,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Alamo Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 864,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,603,000 after acquiring an additional 36,290 shares during the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

