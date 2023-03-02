Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,590,000 shares, an increase of 38.3% from the January 31st total of 3,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Akebia Therapeutics Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AKBA traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,169,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,480,908. Akebia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $2.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.47.

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 7.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 393,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 176.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 54,389 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 2.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,666,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 73,020 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,402,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 282.7% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 102,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 75,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AKBA. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.75.

(Get Rating)

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The firm is also involved in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.