Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

AIRG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Airgain to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Airgain in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Airgain from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th.

AIRG stock remained flat at $7.61 during trading on Wednesday. 4,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,332. Airgain has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $11.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.62 million, a P/E ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.43.

In other news, Director James K. Sims sold 7,534 shares of Airgain stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total value of $54,772.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 319,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,322,176.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 690,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 134,597 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 837,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,455,000 after purchasing an additional 41,226 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 526.6% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 237,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 199,254 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 92,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 40,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Solution Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Airgain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

