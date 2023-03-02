AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.82

Shares of AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.82 and traded as high as C$10.13. AirBoss of America shares last traded at C$9.40, with a volume of 80,235 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on BOS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$20.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Pi Financial lowered their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AirBoss of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.57.

Get AirBoss of America alerts:

AirBoss of America Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.63. The firm has a market cap of C$258.98 million, a PE ratio of 5.94, a P/E/G ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.17.

Insider Activity

AirBoss of America Company Profile

In other news, Senior Officer Andrew Lowe purchased 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,388.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$59,388. Company insiders own 35.31% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.