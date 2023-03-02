AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI) Short Interest Down 30.1% in February

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 263,400 shares, a drop of 30.1% from the January 31st total of 376,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 240,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AgriFORCE Growing Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGRI. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems by 285.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems by 293.0% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 85,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 64,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Stock Performance

Shares of AGRI stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,076,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,189. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.33. AgriFORCE Growing Systems has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

About AgriFORCE Growing Systems

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd., an agriculture-focused technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of plant-based ingredients and products for businesses and consumers that deliver healthier and nutritious solutions. It also engages in the real estate holding and development activities; provision of management advisory services; and intellectual property development activities.

