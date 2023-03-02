Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 19.09%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:A traded up $4.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $141.67. 1,878,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,325,809. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Agilent Technologies has a 12 month low of $112.52 and a 12 month high of $160.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.55.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 20.32%.

Insider Activity at Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, January 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.78, for a total transaction of $4,595,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,793 shares in the company, valued at $11,028,133.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $107,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 29,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.78, for a total value of $4,595,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,028,133.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,172 shares of company stock worth $6,681,760.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of A. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,246,209,000 after acquiring an additional 261,435 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,145,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $620,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,413 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $393,291,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,336,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $309,203,000 after acquiring an additional 942,651 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,791,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $237,047,000 after acquiring an additional 9,525 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.31.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

