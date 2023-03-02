Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.65-$5.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.03 billion-$7.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.01 billion. Agilent Technologies also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.65-5.70 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on A shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $163.31.

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of A stock traded up $3.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $140.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 831,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,569. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.55. Agilent Technologies has a 12-month low of $112.52 and a 12-month high of $160.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

Agilent Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, January 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In other news, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 29,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.78, for a total value of $4,595,510.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,028,133.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 29,500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.78, for a total value of $4,595,510.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,028,133.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $107,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,172 shares of company stock worth $6,681,760.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in A. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. American Trust lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 7,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 450,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $67,456,000 after acquiring an additional 61,576 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 395 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $471,000.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

