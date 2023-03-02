AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Shares Down 2.3%

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Get Rating) shares fell 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.42 and last traded at $0.42. 264,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 602,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Trading Down 2.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $37.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 3.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get AgEagle Aerial Systems alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AgEagle Aerial Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems by 30.0% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 53,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 12,368 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems by 15.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 209,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 28,694 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems by 7.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 452,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 29,938 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems by 70.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 31,008 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems in the second quarter valued at $25,000. 10.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AgEagle Aerial Systems

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of drones for commercial use. The firm also enables the capturing, imaging, editing, and analyzing of images and data captured by drones and intends on using commercial drones to be used for delivery services of goods. It offers contract manufacturing, drone solutions, and agriculture solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AgEagle Aerial Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgEagle Aerial Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.