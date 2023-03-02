Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $41.62

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$41.62 and traded as high as C$53.92. Ag Growth International shares last traded at C$53.50, with a volume of 40,210 shares trading hands.
Several analysts have commented on AFN shares. Cormark increased their target price on Ag Growth International from C$63.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. ATB Capital dropped their price target on Ag Growth International from C$65.50 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC raised their price target on Ag Growth International from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$61.63.
The company has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -5,530.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.33, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$48.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$41.82.
Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.
