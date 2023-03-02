Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $142.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ANNSF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Aena S.M.E. from €148.00 ($157.45) to €153.00 ($162.77) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Societe Generale dropped their price target on Aena S.M.E. from €140.00 ($148.94) to €130.00 ($138.30) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oddo Bhf upgraded Aena S.M.E. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Aena S.M.E. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Aena S.M.E. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANNSF opened at $148.37 on Thursday. Aena S.M.E. has a fifty-two week low of $98.42 and a fifty-two week high of $166.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.72.

Aena S.M.E. SA engages in the management and operation of airport terminals. It operates through the following business segments: Airports, Real Estate Services, and International. The Airports segment provides airport services such as cargo handling, air transportation and passenger security. The Real Estate Services segment includes industrial and real estate assets that are not included in terminals.

