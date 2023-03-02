aelf (ELF) Price Up 8.5% Over Last Week

aelf (ELF) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 2nd. In the last week, aelf has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One aelf token can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001234 BTC on major exchanges. aelf has a total market capitalization of $163.81 million and approximately $116.18 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00011005 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004986 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00007372 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004725 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001921 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 564,320,064 tokens. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

