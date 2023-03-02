Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) PT Raised to C$11.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on ARE. Laurentian set a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Aecon Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aecon Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$13.18.

Shares of Aecon Group stock traded up C$0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$11.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,101,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.96, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Aecon Group has a 52 week low of C$8.29 and a 52 week high of C$17.25. The stock has a market cap of C$697.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.21.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

