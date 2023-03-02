AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Shares Bought by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASIX. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in shares of AdvanSix by 8.6% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 11,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in AdvanSix by 1.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 25,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in AdvanSix by 12.4% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in AdvanSix in the third quarter valued at about $989,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in AdvanSix by 51.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 196,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,307,000 after buying an additional 66,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ASIX. Piper Sandler set a $52.00 price objective on AdvanSix in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com lowered AdvanSix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AdvanSix Stock Performance

In other AdvanSix news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $83,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,567.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ASIX traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.41. 55,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.88. AdvanSix Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $57.10.

AdvanSix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.81%.

AdvanSix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.