Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target Cut to $142.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by DA Davidson from $170.00 to $142.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $159.00 to $153.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $166.89.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Down 4.2 %

AAP opened at $138.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.13. Advance Auto Parts has a twelve month low of $137.00 and a twelve month high of $231.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.11.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.47. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.55%.

Institutional Trading of Advance Auto Parts

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

