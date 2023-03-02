ADT (NYSE:ADT) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.30-0.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.6-6.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.86 billion. ADT also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.30-$0.40 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of ADT in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

ADT Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of ADT opened at $7.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.74 and a 200 day moving average of $8.58. ADT has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $10.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

ADT Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.69%.

In other news, EVP Daniel Bresingham sold 257,959 shares of ADT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $2,476,406.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,776,114 shares in the company, valued at $17,050,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ADT

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ADT by 26.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,580,954 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $141,029,000 after buying an additional 3,864,889 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ADT during the fourth quarter valued at $18,754,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in ADT by 66.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,591,616 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $28,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838,765 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in ADT by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,855,414 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $25,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ADT by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,022,379 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $18,343,000 after purchasing an additional 902,716 shares during the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ADT

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

