Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ADEVF. Danske lowered shares of Adevinta ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Adevinta ASA from 114.00 to 118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. SEB Equities lowered shares of Adevinta ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Adevinta ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Adevinta ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.83.

Adevinta ASA Stock Performance

Adevinta ASA stock opened at $7.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.44. Adevinta ASA has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $13.25.

About Adevinta ASA

Adevinta ASA owns and operates online classifieds sites. The company's products and services include generalist classifieds, specialist real estate, motors, and jobs sites. It operates various online classifieds sites under the Adverts.ie, Agriaffaires, A Vendre a Louer, Autónavigátor.hu, Automobile.it, Autotrader, carsguide, coches.net, daft.ie, 2dehands/2ememain, DoneDeal, eBay Kleinanzeigen, Fotocasa, Grupo Zap, Groupe Argus, Gumtree, Habitaclia, Használtautó.hu, InfoJobs, Jófógás, Kufar, Kijiji, leboncoin, leboncoin hotel, Locasun, MachineryZone, Marktplaats, Milanuncios, mobile.de, motos.net, OLX Brasil, Paycar, Segundamano, subito, Truckscorner, Vide Dressing, vivanuncios, Willhaben, L'Argus, and Pilgo brands.

