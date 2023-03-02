Achain Price Reaches $0.0013 on Major Exchanges (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. Achain has a total market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $207,349.47 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Achain has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00010982 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000297 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00005204 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004935 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00007335 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001248 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004834 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003565 BTC.

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

