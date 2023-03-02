Accor (EPA:AC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.32

Shares of Accor SA (EPA:AC – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €25.32 ($26.94) and traded as high as €32.03 ($34.07). Accor shares last traded at €31.73 ($33.76), with a volume of 1,303,711 shares trading hands.

Accor Stock Down 0.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of €28.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €25.36.

About Accor

(Get Rating)

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through two segments, HotelServices, and Hotel Assets & Other. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital services to independent hotel operators through D-edge platform; ResDiary, a flat-rate online table reservation system that is designed for restaurant owners; Gekko solutions, including digital hotel distribution and loyalty platforms for the travel industry and large companies; and concierge and customized services through John Paul, as well as hotel booking services; and other services in events, fine dining, and entertainment through Paris Society and Potel & Chabot platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Accor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.