Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Holdings Trimmed by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,329 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,714 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $30,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,363,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,929,391,000 after buying an additional 319,707 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 2.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,366,391 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,266,478,000 after buying an additional 409,980 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Accenture by 33.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,858,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,802 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Accenture by 5.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,296,119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,877,293,000 after acquiring an additional 354,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.5% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,799,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,492,149,000 after acquiring an additional 29,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $263.58. The stock had a trading volume of 833,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,014,055. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.95 and a twelve month high of $345.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $275.73 and its 200 day moving average is $279.34.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.69%.

In related news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total transaction of $464,952.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,448,738.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total value of $464,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,448,738.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.10, for a total transaction of $1,756,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 180,314 shares in the company, valued at $50,686,265.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,884,179 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler cut Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.79.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

