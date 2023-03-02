ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, February 27th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.98) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ACAD. Guggenheim raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.52.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.92 on Thursday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $12.24 and a 12 month high of $28.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.87.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $136.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.18 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.65% and a negative net margin of 41.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, Director Laura Brege sold 12,500 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $228,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,904 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $66,875.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,763.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Brege sold 12,500 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $228,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,567 shares of company stock worth $427,672. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 284.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 45.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

