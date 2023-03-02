Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.70-$0.74 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $690.00 million-$700.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $673.77 million. Acadia Healthcare also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.10-$3.40 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Loop Capital raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare to $96.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $89.90.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC opened at $74.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Acadia Healthcare has a 1 year low of $60.15 and a 1 year high of $89.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.10 and its 200-day moving average is $82.22.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

