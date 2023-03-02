Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) PT Raised to $29.00

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at UBS Group from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus upped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.43.

Abercrombie & Fitch Price Performance

Shares of ANF stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.78. The company had a trading volume of 609,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.88 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.66. Abercrombie & Fitch has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $38.49.

Insider Activity at Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 52,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total value of $1,461,251.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,248 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,781.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Abercrombie & Fitch

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,051.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,580 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,851 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

Featured Stories

