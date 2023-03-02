ABCMETA (META) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

ABCMETA (META) traded up 25.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. Over the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded down 46.9% against the dollar. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $4.30 million and $3,769.82 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00010656 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00031489 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00041293 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002119 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00022176 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004268 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000160 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.58 or 0.00220590 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,383.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00004115 USD and is up 19.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $3,275.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

