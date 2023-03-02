AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Evermay Wealth Management LLC

Evermay Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 203,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,298,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 4.8% during the third quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 7,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.3 %

ABBV traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $154.79. 1,977,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,015,774. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The firm has a market cap of $273.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.57 and a 200 day moving average of $149.80.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 89.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Wolfe Research cut shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. SVB Securities upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.12.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $1,505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,911 shares of company stock valued at $16,479,035 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

