Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.70-$1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.20 billion-$2.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.37 billion. Aaron’s also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.70-1.10 EPS.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aaron’s has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.50.
Aaron’s Stock Down 14.8 %
NYSE AAN traded down $2.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.27. The stock had a trading volume of 914,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,923. Aaron’s has a 12 month low of $7.64 and a 12 month high of $23.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.16. The company has a market capitalization of $377.67 million, a PE ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.12.
Institutional Trading of Aaron’s
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Aaron’s by 1.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Aaron’s by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 5.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Aaron’s by 4.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Aaron’s Company Profile
Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aaron’s (AAN)
- Hormel Hits 2-Year Low, And The Dip Gets Bought
- Here’s Why Ross Could Soon Be Hitting All Time Highs
- The Bottom Is In For Salesforce.com
- It’s Time For A Fresh Look At The Kroger Co.
- West Fraser’s Earnings Scream Timber, Outlook Says Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.