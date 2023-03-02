Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.70-$1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.20 billion-$2.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.37 billion. Aaron’s also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.70-1.10 EPS.

Separately, Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aaron’s has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.50.

NYSE AAN traded down $2.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.27. The stock had a trading volume of 914,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,923. Aaron’s has a 12 month low of $7.64 and a 12 month high of $23.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.16. The company has a market capitalization of $377.67 million, a PE ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Aaron’s ( NYSE:AAN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. Aaron’s had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $589.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Aaron’s’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aaron’s will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Aaron’s by 1.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Aaron’s by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 5.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Aaron’s by 4.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

