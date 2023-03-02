A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ) Short Interest Down 69.3% in February

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, a decline of 69.3% from the January 31st total of 182,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 113,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in A2Z Smart Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in A2Z Smart Technologies during the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in A2Z Smart Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AZ traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.65. The stock had a trading volume of 19,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,439. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.64 and its 200 day moving average is $1.91. A2Z Smart Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $6.74.

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. provides services in the field of advanced engineering capabilities to the military/security markets and governmental agencies in Israel. The company produces unmanned remote-controlled vehicles and energy power packs; products for the civilian and retail markets; and fuel tank intelligent containment system, a capsule that can be placed in a fuel tank to prevent gas tank explosions.

